AIADMK won’t work with betrayers, will romp home to power, says EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that party cadre are averse to working with ‘traitors’ and that the AIADMK would romp home to power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In an open letter to cadre on the eve of the death anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami asked, “Can a wolf and a lamb co-exist? Can weeds and crops grow together? Can loyalists and traitors stand shoulder to shoulder? I hear the cadre thundering that they cannot.”

Palaniswami exuded confidence that the AIADMK would form a victory alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls. “Let us vow to make true the words of Amma (Jayalalithaa) that the AIADMK, a movement dedicated to the welfare of people, would continue to function as envisioned by her,” he said.

Palaniswami said the safety of girls, mothers and even women engaged in police service remains at risk throughout Tamil Nadu, with incidents of sexual violence continuing unabated. Law and order has deteriorated and those who speak the truth are silenced, he said.

“To change this scenario, transform TN into a haven of peace and pave the way for economic growth, bringing back AIADMK rule could be the only way out,” Palaniswami added.