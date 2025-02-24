CCMC to fix damages in seven lakefronts at Rs 25L

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has released Rs 25 lakh to a Delhi-based firm that has taken over the maintenance of seven lake fronts developed under the Smart City mission to carry out repair work. The development comes after several residents complained that the places were not properly maintained.

The CCMC spent several crores of rupees to carry out beautification works in the seven lake fronts under the Smart City Projects Mission. They were handed over to a private firm which would generate revenue by commercialising the space and use the money to maintain them.

But the firm failed to maintain the leisure spots due to which tiles on the walkways, benches, and pavements on the lake fronts have got damaged. Visitors are greeted with broken tiles, damaged seats, and malfunctioning lights. The pathways, which were designed to offer a pleasant walking experience, are marred by cracks and uneven surfaces, posing a danger to public.

Also, the toilets remain closed. The water is covered by hyacinths and the bunds are marred by overgrown plants. “These places were developed with so much promise, but now are practically unusable,” said S Geetha Raghavan, a regular walker at one of the lakefronts. “The broken tiles and damaged seats are an accident waiting to happen, especially for children and elderly.”