CCMC to fix damages in seven lakefronts at Rs 25L

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has released Rs 25 lakh to a Delhi-based firm that has taken over the maintenance of seven lake fronts developed under the Smart City mission to carry out repair work. The development comes after several residents complained that the places were not properly maintained.
The CCMC spent several crores of rupees to carry out beautification works in the seven lake fronts under the Smart City Projects Mission. They were handed over to a private firm which would generate revenue by commercialising the space and use the money to maintain them.
But the firm failed to maintain the leisure spots due to which tiles on the walkways, benches, and pavements on the lake fronts have got damaged. Visitors are greeted with broken tiles, damaged seats, and malfunctioning lights. The pathways, which were designed to offer a pleasant walking experience, are marred by cracks and uneven surfaces, posing a danger to public.
Also, the toilets remain closed. The water is covered by hyacinths and the bunds are marred by overgrown plants. “These places were developed with so much promise, but now are practically unusable,” said S Geetha Raghavan, a regular walker at one of the lakefronts. “The broken tiles and damaged seats are an accident waiting to happen, especially for children and elderly.”
To fix these issues, the CCMC has released funds. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Repairing the damages is our duty. After that, the private firm will take care. It will generate revenue using the spaces and use that money to maintain the place. There are some issues and delays in revenue generation. We released around Rs 25 lakh last week to the private firm to repair all the damages on the lake fronts. “
According to sources, 29 shops, including four food courts, were built at Valankulam. However, over 20 of these shops are yet to be rented out by the civic body. Similarly, the northern bund of the lakefront remains closed for months.
Prabhakaran added “In Valankulam, only a few shops are located upfront and attract people. The shops at the farther end remain empty. We are planning to conduct a meeting with potential traders and discuss how to use the available space effectively. Also, there are a few issues in the northern bund of Valankulam. They would be sorted out soon and the place will be opened in a month.”