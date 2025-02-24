DMK says Advocates Amendment Bill is an assault on legal profession

CHENNAI: Describing the Advocates Amendment Bill 2025 as a direct assault on the autonomy of the legal profession, the ruling DMK on Sunday demanded its total withdrawal and appealed to the union government to respect those practising law.

Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, in a post on X, said, “Though spontaneous protests and strong opposition to the draft Bill forced the union government to withdraw it, the rider that it will be reconsidered and processed afresh is condemnable.”

The CM said that, since 2014, the BJP government has been systematically undermining the independence of the judiciary, first by attempting to hijack judicial appointments through the National Judicial Appointments Commission, then by ignoring the collegium’s recommendations for judicial appointments and transfers.

“Now, by seeking control over Bar Councils, it aims to weaken judicial independence by eroding the autonomy of the legal profession,” he added.

The CM also pointed out that the BJP’s aversion to Tamil is evident in this Bill, as it wants to rename the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the Bar Council of Madras. “Tamil Nadu is not just a name; it is our identity,” Stalin asserted.