Off the cuff | Bicycle vs SUV

A farmer in Somorasampettai, Tiruchy, found himself in an unexpected legal drama when an SUV knocked over his parked bicycle. Out stepped a distinguished lawyer, casually handing over his business card. “You can file a case against me,” he offered. The farmer, unfazed, asked for Rs 2,000 to fix his cycle, saying he couldn’t afford legal battles. The lawyer shrugged and turned back to his vehicle. That’s when the farmer picked up a hefty stone, aimed at the windscreen, and declared, “You can add this to the case!” Realising he had met his match, the lawyer quickly apologised and paid up. As one amused police officer put it, this was Somorasampettai’s very own David vs Goliath moment.

Awards for admissions

Board exams? Not a worry. Private colleges in Coimbatore are already in admission mode. A flashy event near Pollachi Road saw 25 government school headmasters and teachers being showered with ‘educational excellence’ awards. But midway through the applause, some headmasters got confused, asking, “Wait… what did we excel in?” Turns out, the answer came with a price tag. College staff soon sidled up, offering Rs 5,000 per student enrolled—plus ‘special gifts’ for sharing student data. Many headmasters played along. One teacher sighed, “So the award isn’t for our service, but for our students’ admissions?” Indeed. In the grand syllabus of private education, marketing seems to be the only subject that truly matters.