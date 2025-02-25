DVAC book AIADMK MLA Amman K Arjunan, wife for disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.75 crores

CHENNAI: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Coimbatore has registered a case against AIADMK's Coimbatore North Constituency MLA Amman K Arjunan and his wife A Vijayalakshmi for acquiring disproportionate assets.

The agency in the FIR said that Amman K Arjunan allegedly acquired 71.19% (Rs 2,75,78,962) of disproportionate assets from 2016 to 2022. It is mentioned that his wife Vijayalakshmi induced and intentionally aided K Arjunan to acquire the disproportionate assets.

He was booked under section 13 (2) r/w 13 (1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 for the period between May, 21, 2016 and July 25, 2018 and u/s 13(2) r/w 13(1) (b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended by the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 for the period between July 26, 2018 and March 31, 2022.

His wife Vijayalakshmi was booked under 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 for the period between May 21, 2016 and July 25, 2018 and u/s 12 r/w 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended by the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

On suo moto cognizant based on a report received from unknown sources, the Inspector of DVAC, Coimbatore registered the case against them on February 24.

Meanwhile, sleuths from DCAC conducted a search at Amman K Arjunan's house in Ashoknagar in Coimbatore.