Pocso complaint against teacher false: Villagers in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 25 residents from a village near Pochampalli submitted a petition to the district collector on Monday stating that a male government high school teacher has been arrested under the Pocso Act on February 14 based on a false complaint from a class 10 boy.

In the petition to collector C Dinesh Kumar, the villagers said, “ A class 10 boy on February 14 levelled sexual assault by a male teacher of a government high school and he was arrested. The allegation is false and the boy was warned by the teacher, HM and SMC members a few months ago, for allegedly teasing girls.

To take revenge, the boy has made allegations against the teacher. The teacher has been working in the school for more than ten years and has helped several students in their education.” The villagers demanded the Collector to relieve the teacher from the case.

Further, they said no one has been appointed to replace the arrested teacher.

When contacted, collector C Dinesh Kumar said police and child protection unit are enquiring the POCSO complaint. Further, he said he was unaware that a teacher has not joined the school.

Chief Education Officer (in-charge) A Muniraj said a teacher who was sent on deputation on Friday joined on Monday 3 pm.

District Child Protection Officer D Saravanan was unavailable for a comment.