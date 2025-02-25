Residents urge panchayat to repair defunct RO unit amid water crisis in TN's Thalavaihalli

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Thalavaihalli urged the Palacode town panchayat to repair the defunct RO unit which is the only clean water source in the village.

Thalavaihalli village in Erranahalli panchayat is home to over 300 families and the only source of clean drinking water is the RO unit. The other water sources are wells or ground water which are unusable.

Speaking to TNIE, R Surendar from Thalavaihalli said, “The RO unit is not only used by our villagers, but by residents of over a dozen villages in the vicinity. Nearly a month ago the unit stopped functioning and this has left hundreds of families without a clean source of drinking water.”

Another resident, S Muthulakshmi said, “With summer approaching, we will face severe water constraints. This RO unit is crucial. The ground water is bitter due to high flouride content and we need this unit active.” The Palacode BDO was not reachable for comment.