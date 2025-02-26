100 km pilgrimage run 'Shivalaya Ottam' flagged off in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Shivalaya Ootam, the 100 km pilgrimage run, began on Tuesday at the Shiva temple in Munchirai, situated around 10 km from the Kerala border. The run covers 12 Shiva temples along the western parts of Kanniyakumari. Thousands of devotees mostly from Tamil Nadu and Kerala participate in the Shivalaya Ootam.

After offering fast and taking a holy bath or dipping their feet in a tank in the temple, devotees will start the Shivalaya Ootam at the Shiva temple in Munchirai.

The other 11 temples include Thikkurichi, Thirparappu, Thirunanthikarai, Ponmanai, Thirupannipaham, Padmanabhapuram (Kalkulam), Melancode, Thiruvidaicode, Thiruvithancode, Thirupanthicode and Thirunattalam. On the way to the temples, people offer food to the devotees.

Folklorist AK Perumal, who had been doing research since 1980 across Tamil Nadu, told TNIE that he had found the ‘Shivalaya Ootam’ ritual in a 16th century document.

He further said, "Before the arrival of vehicles, devotees performed the rituals by running across the 12 temples from Munchirai till Thirunattalam. Though many devotees were coming in vehicles, they had to walk around 15 km as the paths were narrow in some places."

Perumal added that the Shivalaya Ottam was only performed in the western parts of Kanniyakumari across the whole country.

At the Shiva temple at Munchirai, a youth couple T Kumaradhas and Bibsha from the district, said they started their pilgrimage in a two-wheeler along with their child.

After completing fast for 7 days, they started the pilgrimage. A 68-year-old Kamalesanan Nair said he is participating in the pilgrimage run for the 59th time by foot.

The ritual offers business for many people in Munchirai. A street vendor MJ Chinju said, “We get business by selling saffron towels, dothies, hand fans and other items every year.”