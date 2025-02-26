CII launches 'Logistics for All' to make India Global Logistics Hub

CHENNAI: In its effort to position India as a global logistics hub, the Chennai-based CII Institute of Logistics has launched the "Logistics for All" initiative. This program aims to bring together key stakeholders in the logistics sector, generate employment, and enhance India’s role in global supply chains.

With the rapid growth of e-commerce, manufacturing, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), India's logistics sector is expected to create 1.5 to 1.7 crore jobs by 2030. The initiative will focus on bridging the skills gap and adopting new technologies to support this expansion.

Currently, jobs in this sector are growing at a rate of 6% to 7% annually, according to the CII Institute of Logistics. "This initiative targets students and professionals from all fields, helping them upskill for future logistics jobs powered by technology," a CII spokesperson stated.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are playing a crucial role in modern logistics, with real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and AI-driven warehouse management improving efficiency.

The "Logistics for All" initiative aims to go beyond metro cities, extending opportunities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well to ensure a broader talent pool.

R. Dinesh, Chairman of the CII-Institute of Logistics Advisory Council, said, "This effort will not only boost India’s logistics sector but also provide career growth, job satisfaction, and leadership opportunities in an era of human-machine collaboration.”