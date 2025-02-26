Five of family including two women killed in a road accident in Karur

TIRUCHY: Five people, including two women, were killed in a road accident near Kulithalai in Karur district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Four members of a family, along with their driver, were on their way to a temple in Okkanadu Keelayur, near Orathanadu in Thanjavur district, when the accident occurred.

The accident took place on the Tiruchy-Karur National Highway near Kulithalai at around 2:15 am. Firefighters struggled for more than an hour to retrieve the bodies trapped in the wreckage, police said.

District Collector M. Thangavel and Superintendent of Police K. Feroz Khan Abdullah rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.