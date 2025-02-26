Student organisations led by DMK protest against NEP

THOOTHUKUDI: Along with student organisations, cadres of the DMK's student wing staged a demonstration condemning the union government's imposition of the three language policy in Tamil Nadu.

The cadres headed by DMK North District Organiser Sreenivasan condemned the union government at the demonstration held at Chidambaranar bus stop here on Tuesday. The cadres raised slogans slamming the union's multi faceted attack on Tamil Nadu for not ceding to the National Education Policy (NEP).

State DMK speaker Sarath Bala said, "Tamil language is the only identity for the people of Tamil Nadu. If Hindi is imposed, the identity of Tamil people and their history will fade away. The union government's NEP categorically enforces the three language policy only to impose Hindi."

The union targets Tamil Nadu as it follows a two-language policy. The imposition of Hindi language is only to sabotage the culture of Tamil Nadu. It is a war on Tamil Nadu and Tamil sentiments, he added.

DMK South District Organiser Arunkumar, Student Federation of India (SFI) president M Kishore Kumar and others were present.