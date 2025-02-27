Bharathiar University may shut PG extension centre in Perundurai next academic year

COIMBATORE: The Bharathiar University may close the PG extension and research Centre located at Perundurai in Erode district next academic year. Sources in the university said a decision regarding this was taken by the syndicate on January 20. The centre offers MBA, MCA, and PG courses in Tamil, English, Mathematics and Computer Science. Around 200 students are studying in the centre.

In a letter dated February 20, sent to the director of Bharathiar University PG extension and research centre, registrar Rupa Gunaseelan stated that the department of management, which offers MBA and MCA, need not hold admission next year.

“The finance committee has resolved not to initiate the admission process from the academic year 2025-2026. Hence, you are requested to handle classes with the available faculty members.” The department has three faculty members, including one guest faculty. Citing the letter, a faculty member, who did not wish to be named, said the centre may be wound up altogether. “Not only the Department of Management, officers have verbally directed the director not to conduct admission for Tamil, English, Mathematics and Computer Science courses also in the next academic year.”