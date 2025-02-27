Bharathiar University may shut PG extension centre in Perundurai next academic year

COIMBATORE: The Bharathiar University may close the PG extension and research Centre located at Perundurai in Erode district next academic year. Sources in the university said a decision regarding this was taken by the syndicate on January 20. The centre offers MBA, MCA, and PG courses in Tamil, English, Mathematics and Computer Science. Around 200 students are studying in the centre.
In a letter dated February 20, sent to the director of Bharathiar University PG extension and research centre, registrar Rupa Gunaseelan stated that the department of management, which offers MBA and MCA, need not hold admission next year.
“The finance committee has resolved not to initiate the admission process from the academic year 2025-2026. Hence, you are requested to handle classes with the available faculty members.” The department has three faculty members, including one guest faculty. Citing the letter, a faculty member, who did not wish to be named, said the centre may be wound up altogether. “Not only the Department of Management, officers have verbally directed the director not to conduct admission for Tamil, English, Mathematics and Computer Science courses also in the next academic year.”
“The finance committee had earlier recommended to the Syndicate to close the centre as the university pay rent of Rs 62,500 to the private college where the centre is located,” he said.
A student, P Vasu (name changed), told TNIE that compared to private colleges fees was less in BU which enabled students from rural areas to pursue post graduation. He said MBA programme in a private college would cost Rs 55,000, whereas in BU it is Rs 19,000.
Association of University Teachers (AUT) Tamil Nadu Vice President P Thirunavakarasu said the university was closing the centre due to low revenue.
He added that the Syndicate lacked the authority to close the centre, as it was established in 2013 by passing a GO, and the syndicate cannot override government’s decision.
Tiruppur MP Subbarayan on Wednesday urged the state government to take steps to ensure the centre continued to function considering students’ welfare.
When contacted, director of the centre, N Dharmaraj said he did not receive any communication from the university regarding this matter. Repeated attempts to reach registrar Rupa Gunaseelan went in vain. However, higher education secretary C Samayamoorthy told TNIE that he would look into this matter.