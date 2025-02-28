Chidambaram Natyanjali festival begins

CUDDALORE: The 44th edition of the annual Chidambaram Natyanjali Festival, organised by the Chidambaram Natyanjali Trust, commenced on Wednesday evening at the VS Trust premises on South Car Street in Chidambaram. Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli inaugurated the festival.

Speaking at the event, Motupalli said, “This festival is not just about art but also has a divine essence. I am honoured to participate in this event. It is also remarkable that dancers from not only India but also various other countries are participating in the event.”

As part of the inauguration, a special postal cover and stamp were released. Cuddalore Division Postal Superintendent Ganesh presented the items on behalf of the Central Government’s Postal Department.

Dr R Muthukumar, president of the Natyanjali Trust, presided over the function. Advocate A Sambandham, Secretary, delivered the welcome address. Vice presidents R Natarajan and R Ramanathan, Treasurer M Ganapathi, and members RK Ganapathi, R Sabanayagam, Dr. S Arulmozhi Selvan, V Muthukumar, and Dr. S Selvamuthukumar were present.

The Natyanjali festival will be held till March 12. The festival was first organized in 1981 at the Chidambaram Sri Nataraja Temple.

On the first day, performances included Bharatanatyam by Ooty Sabitha Mannadiyar, Sakthi Sanjana Seerala, students of Premalaya Natya Niketan in Chennai, Coimbatore KK Sangavi and KK Dharini, Periyakulam Subashree Sasidharan, and students of Sri Devi Nrithyalaya, Chennai. On the second day, Bharatanatyam performances were presented by Lakshmiraj from Mumbai, students of Kalavani Music and Dance Academy from Chidambaram, and Aishwarya Bhaskar from the USA.