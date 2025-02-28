CM Stalin gives away Rs 27-crore grant to three devasthanams

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday handed over cheques for an increased government grant of Rs 27 crore for temples in the Suseendram-Kanniyakumari Devasthanam, Pudukottai Devasthanam and the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam for the year 2024-25. The trustees and other office-bearers of these devasthanams received the grant from the CM at the secretariat.

An official release said that the grant for the 490 temples under the Suseendram-Kanniyakumari Devathanam has been hiked from Rs 8 crore to Rs 13 crore, while that for the 225 temples under the Pudukottai Devasthanam has gone up from Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore. Similarly, the grant for the 88 temples under the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam has been increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 6 crore.

HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu; Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Secretary K Manivasan and senior officials were present on the occasion.