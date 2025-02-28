Disabled to be nominated to all Tamil Nadu local bodies: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced that the state government will provide adequate representation for differently-abled persons in administration by nominating them to all urban and rural local bodies in the state.
Tamil Nadu government would bring suitable amendments to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, in the forthcoming budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly to implement the policy, he said.
“Through these measures, differently-abled people, who are marginalised, will be part of powerful forums. This will ensure their participation in grassroots governance and make their voices heard in local bodies,” the CM said.
Stalin said the announcement was in accordance with what has now become a custom of introducing new schemes every year around his birthday, which falls on March 1.
The CM announced this while inaugurating the Periyar Multi Super Speciality Hospital in his Kolathur Assembly constituency built at a cost of Rs 210.8 crore. The hospital will have all key specialties, and 102 doctors, 192 nurses, 79 non-medical professionals, and 20 ministerial staffers have been appointed for the hospital.
Pointing out that HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu asked about the reason for naming the hospital after ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, CM Stalin said it is not only because the hospital is located in Periyar Nagar, but also because the late leader was a “social doctor” who tried to treat societal illnesses.
The CM said the Dravidian movement was founded to empower SC/STs, BCs, MBCs, minorities, transgenders and women. “Now, the plan to give representation to differently-abled people in local bodies is a testament to the Dravidian movement’s commitment to uphold these goals.
This is the real social justice government; Periyar government. We have already implemented several such social justice initiatives and we will continue to implement them,” he added.
The CM also inaugurated ‘vizhuthugal’ integrated service centres in the districts of Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi and Tiruchy, established at a cost of `10.82 crore, and flagged off vehicles for these centres.
He also presented retrofitted petrol scooters to 72 differently-abled beneficiaries.
Health Minister M Subramanian, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, PWD Minister EV Velu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and senior officials were present at the event.
