Disabled to be nominated to all Tamil Nadu local bodies: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced that the state government will provide adequate representation for differently-abled persons in administration by nominating them to all urban and rural local bodies in the state.

Tamil Nadu government would bring suitable amendments to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, in the forthcoming budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly to implement the policy, he said.

“Through these measures, differently-abled people, who are marginalised, will be part of powerful forums. This will ensure their participation in grassroots governance and make their voices heard in local bodies,” the CM said.

Stalin said the announcement was in accordance with what has now become a custom of introducing new schemes every year around his birthday, which falls on March 1.

The CM announced this while inaugurating the Periyar Multi Super Speciality Hospital in his Kolathur Assembly constituency built at a cost of Rs 210.8 crore. The hospital will have all key specialties, and 102 doctors, 192 nurses, 79 non-medical professionals, and 20 ministerial staffers have been appointed for the hospital.