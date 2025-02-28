Farm worker, wife hand over Rs 5 lakh found on road to cops in Tenkasi

TENKASI: Setting an example of honesty and integrity, a 50-year-old farm worker and his wife who found Rs 5 lakh in cash on the road handed it over to Puliyangudi police in Tenkasi on Wednesday. The money belonged to a shopkeeper, who had accidentally dropped the cash while riding his two-wheeler to reclaim his pledged gold ornaments.

The farm worker was identified as Thangasamy of TN Puthukudi in Puliyangudi. On Wednesday, he and his wife Jothi left home for farm work, when they spotted a yellow bag with the cash on the road near a private school in their locality.

Thangasamy inquired in the neighbourhood to find the owner but did not receive any response. The couple proceeded to the Puliyangudi police station. They handed over the bag with the cash to Inspector Shyam Sundar and left.

Investigation revealed that the bag belonged to Bala Murugan (44), who runs a shop in Vinayagar Temple street. Sundar ensured that Thangasamy personally handed the money over to Murugan. Thangasamy was felicitated with a shawl by Sundar and his team of police personnel.

“The couple handed over the money to police personnel without any hesitation and their integrity serves as a model,” SP S Aravind said. The couple was widely lauded by the public as well.