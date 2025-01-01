Haryana man held for threatening, harassing 11-yr-old from Kodaikanal

DINDIGUL: A 25-year-old man from Haryana was arrested under the Pocso Act for threatening and harassing a minor girl in Kodaikanal of Dindigul district.

The victim, a 11-year-old student at a private school used to play online games along with her classmates. Following her friends’ recommendation, she downloaded Omegle, an online platform that allows users to interact with strangers from across the globe.

When her friends challenged her to propose to strangers, the accused Dinesh recorded the conversation and shared the video on a social media platform. The victim informed her parents, who communicated with Dinesh and the video was deleted.

However, he later threatened and harassed her and even shared the video, tagged with other obscene videos.

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the women’s helpline and the complaint was directed to the all women police station in Kodaikanal. A case was registered under the Pocso Act and a police team traced the accused to Haryana and he was brought to Dindigul.