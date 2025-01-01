Mettur dam level reaches full capacity

SALEM: Water level at Mettur dam reached the Full Reservoir Level of 120 feet on Tuesday night due to steady inflow of over 2000 cusecs in the last few days. The level reached the full capacity twice in 2024.

Mettur dam is the source for the agrarian community in 12 districts in Cauvery delta region as well as for drinking water in 22 districts including Salem, Namakkal and Erode.

According to sources, the level reached full capacity on July 30 and August 12 in 2024 respectively. With rain lashing the delta districts, Public Works Department (PWD-Water Resources) officials reduced the discharge to 500 cusecs. According to sources, water level in the dam on Tuesday morning reached 119.97 feet and the dam is receiving 2,875 cusecs of water.

“We expected the level to reach full capacity on Tuesday. evening and were monitoring the situation. Surplus water release has been increased from 500 cusecs to 1000 cusecs at 11.00 pm on Tuesday and water released through power house only.”

PWD officials have given a flood alert to those living in the low lying areas. Mettur MLA Sathasivam visited the dam earlier in the day.