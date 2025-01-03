SR new timetable out, 102 express trains to run faster in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

CHENNAI: With the implementation of an electrified double line, track upgrade and safety-related measures, Southern Railway has increased the speed of 102 express trains across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These changes have been incorporated in the new timetable, which came into effect on January 1.

The Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Nellai Express will now run faster and cut travel time by 30 minutes in both directions. Similarly, the Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore tri-weekly and weekly express trains have had their travel time reduced by 35 minutes. The completion of electrified double-line works in the Villupuram-Tirunelveli section and track strengthening work have been cited as reasons. In several locations, tracks have been upgraded to allow trains to run at speeds of 110 km/h.

Additionally, the Chennai Central-Bodinayakkanur tri-weekly express, Tambaram-Sengottai tri-weekly express, and several other weekly trains will be saving 25 minutes of run time. Passenger and MEMU trains have also been accelerated across the state, particularly the Tiruvannamalai-Chennai Beach service, which now runs 25 minutes faster in both directions. In total, travel time for 36 passenger trains have been reduced by 10 to 25 minutes.

Southern Railway has also revised the arrival and departure timing of over 60 trains across the state. To accommodate more travellers, 58 coaches have been permanently added to 44 express trains during 2023-24. To meet the increasing demand for general class travel in sections such as Chennai-Jolarpettai, Chennai-Villupuram, and Madurai-Thoothukudi, 63 express trains have been standardised with 102 general second-class coaches.