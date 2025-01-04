50-year-old Uppilipalayam flyover suffers minor damage, calls to widen it grow louder

COIMBATORE: The Uppilipalayam flyover suffered minor damage after an LPG tanker collapsed on it in the early hours of Friday. Following this, calls have intensified to widen the 50-year-old flyover as traffic has increased over the years, with heavy vehicles also using the flyover.

In the aftermath of the tanker capsizing, a team of highway department officials led by G. Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) in Coimbatore Division, inspected the flyover on Friday evening.

Manuneethi told TNIE, "Fortunately, no major damage was observed. The structural integrity of the flyover is sound, despite it being 50 years old. I’ve recommended to the district collector to widen the flyover, and we are taking steps to begin the work soon. Earlier, the special projects wing of the highways department was ready to take up the work. However, the NH wing said they will execute the work as the flyover is under their maintenance."

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said that a safety audit for the expansion of the Avinashi Road old flyover is underway. The district road safety committee has submitted a proposal to expand one side of the flyover without any further land acquisition, and action would be taken immediately to implement it.

"However, the complete expansion requires land acquisition, and the National Highways department has taken responsibility for it. We will follow up and take action to expand the flyover," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the NH wing of the State Highways Department said, "We have sent a Detailed Project Report (DPR) regarding the strengthening and widening of the flyover to the union government. We are yet to receive approval. The 1.2 km stretch from the Ukkadam flyover near the Ukkadam Police Station to Mill Road via Oppanakara Street will be improved along with this project. The work will be executed at an estimated cost of about Rs 20 crore."