BJP justice rally: Khushbu among cadre detained

MADURAI: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar and other members of the party’s women wing were detained by the Madurai city police at Simakkal here on Friday, for attempting to hold a justice rally from Madurai to Chennai over the Anna University sexual assault case.

BJP president K Annamalai had announced on Monday that the Mahalir wing would hold a rally from Chellathamman temple in Madurai to Chennai, demanding justice for the sexual assault victim. However, the police had denied permission for the rally.

On Friday, over 500 members of the BJP women’s wing, including Khushbu Sundar, led by Mahila Morcha president Umarathi Rajan, gathered in front of Chellathamman temple and raised slogans against the DMK government. They alleged that the state government failed to protect the girl students of AU, and said a DMK functionary was involved in the crime.

Addressing the gathering, Khushbu said the BJP always speaks the truth, and that’s why the police denied permission for the party’s rally. Stating that the office bearers of the Mahalir wing were placed under house arrest, Khushbu questioned why the police were trying to protect the accused.

“Why did the DMK deny us permission (for the rally) at the last minute, even though we had applied properly? Chief Minister MK Stalin does not have the courage to protect the girls, who are studying in AU,” she said.

The party functionaries, who were detained, were lodged at a private marriage hall, located close to a goat shed housing around 200 sheep. Decrying the absence of proper toilet facilities in the hall and the foul odour emanating from the shed, the detainees staged a protest demanding a change of venue, but in vain.

Meanwhile, condemning the detention, BJP cadre staged a protest on Palani - Dindigul NH road, and were arrested.