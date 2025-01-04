Tambaram corporation seizes nine stray cattle

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) officials on Friday seized nine head of cattle that were roaming near Camp Road. The seizure came two days after the death of 52-year-old M Singari, who was riding pillion with her son on a bike, at Kalattipettai near Kundrathur.

According to Chromepet Traffic Investigation police, the woman fell from the two-wheeler when her son applied brakes to avoid hitting a cow which suddenly ran across the road. Singari sustained severe head injuries and died. Investigation is on to identify the cow and its owner.

Though the spot where the accident happened was not within TCMC limits, corporation officials said complaints on stray cattle roaming freely on the roads and threatening commuters have increased of late in Tambaram and nearby suburbs

Several TCMC councillors raised this issue during the recent council meetings. Officials said they are planning a mass drive to catch stray cattle next week.