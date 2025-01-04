Tamil Nadu woman stabbed to death while returning home from work

KRISHNAGIRI: A 32-year-old woman returning home after work was stabbed 10 times near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri around 9pm on Thursday. She was taken to Uthangarai government hospital but she died on the way.

Uthangarai police said, M Deepa, a widow from Kanjanur who was employed in a private company in Uthangarai, was returning home on her two-wheeler when she noticed two individuals following her. She immediately contacted her colleague Gowtham (22) and told him that she was scared and asked him to rush to the spot. Gowtham told Deepa to keep moving and said he would come to her location.

Later, when he tried to reach her on the phone to confirm her location, Deepa attended the call, but she could not speak. Gowtham heard screaming on the call briefly before the line got cut. Worried about her safety, Gowtham rushed to Deepa’s village located 5km away from Uthangarai only to find her lying on the ground, with severe injuries on the outskirts of her village Kanjanur near a Murgan temple, police added.

Deepa’s body was later sent for postmortem, police sources said. “Deepa was stabbed over 10 times with a knife. As per preliminary investigation, we found that she was in a relationship with Mithun (33) of Samathuvapuram in Kambainallur. Mithun is a person of interest in this case. Special teams have been formed to trace him,” police said.