Ensure functioning of citizen consumer club in every school, urges Coimbatore Consumer Voice

COIMBATORE: A city-based consumer organisation, Coimbatore Consumer Voice (CCV) has demanded the school education department to ensure the functioning of citizen consumer clubs in all types of schools.

CCV secretary N Logu told TNIE, “As per the norms, school headmasters should form citizen consumer clubs in schools to raise awareness on consumer law and its activities among the students.” He said that headmasters should invite field experts and conduct small-level seminars at schools.

He alleged that most of the government and private schools have not formed the club in Coimbatore. A government high school headmistress in the city, on condition of anonymity, said, “Earlier, many clubs were functioning well, but after the pandemic, clubs including the consumer club, martial arts club, etc have stopped its activities.”

Sources said the citizen consumer clubs are active only at a few schools in the district. When asked about it, a top officer from the district school education department told TNIE that he would look into this matter.