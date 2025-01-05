TN bags ‘Achiever’ award under LEADS category, says Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has bagged the “Achiever” award in the coastal states category of the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2024 ranking for the third time in a row, according to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

He said this recognition is a demonstration of Tamil Nadu’s consistent efforts in promoting a logistics-friendly business environment and reaffirms its status as a top-tier state with an efficient logistics ecosystem.

LEADS was launched by the ministry of commerce and industries in 2018 to assess the performance of logistics in states and union territories. The evaluation focuses mainly on infrastructure, services and operating and regulatory environment. LEADS categorises states based on their geographic features - landlocked, coastal, northeastern regions and union territories. Achiever status is awarded to states that have shown exemplary performance.

The recognition from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade was presented by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during an event on January 3 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.