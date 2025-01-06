Tamil Nadu govt declares holiday on January 17

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered the declaration of January 17 (Friday) as a public holiday for all government offices, public sector undertakings, and all educational institutions across the state to extend the Pongal holidays.

A release from the government said that requests were received from various quarters to declare January 17 as a holiday since that is the only working day between January 14 and January 19. January 14 (Tuesday), the day of Pongal, January 15 (Wednesday - Thiruvalluvar Day), January 16 (Thursday - Uzhavar Thirunal), January 18 (Saturday) and January 19 (Sunday) are already government holidays.

To compensate, January 25 (Saturday) will be a working day for these institutions.