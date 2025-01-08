Married woman claims sexual harassment by relatives, seeks action

MADURAI: A married woman alleged that her relatives sexually harassed her over a property dispute. She also alleged mistreatment at police stations while lodging complaints. She filed a petition with District Collector MS Sangeetha seeking action on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, she said her relatives cheated her of properties worth several lakh rupees and refused to give it back. In the wake of this incident, she was kidnapped and kept captive for days where she was sexually harassed. After she managed to escape, she lodged petitions but with no progress. She claimed that she was rescued after intervention from the district legal aid which her minor daughter approached. The judge attached with the legal aid had taken the matter forward after which the police took some measures. She said she was also mistreated at the police stations.

A senior police officer from the district said he was unaware about the issue. He said he would get back to comment, but was unavailable afterwards.