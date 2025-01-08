Muthaliyarpatti govt school students forced to study under trees, left with no basic amenities

TENKASI: Owing to inadequate infrastructure at Muthaliyarpatti Government Higher Secondary School near Kadayam, many students have to brave the elements daily. They are forced to attend classes under trees or inside a makeshift shed located on a nearby parcel of government land. As a result, several children have developed health issues like allergies and nasty itches.
When TNIE visited the school, students highlighted the lack of basic facilities such as toilets, a playground, proper laboratories, and drinking water filters. "Due to the insufficient number of classrooms, teachers take classes under trees, inside the shed, or even on a pathway in front of the headmistress's room. Many of the classrooms that do exist have no fans. The children are also forced to play on a narrow pathway next to the school due to the dearth of a playground," a student said.
A few other children said that the school has only one water purifier to cater to as many as 626 students. They form long queues in front of the purifier, and often, the water runs out before everyone is served. "During power cuts, everyone goes thirsty. Sometimes, we even drink water from a leaking pipeline laid as part of the Combined Water Supply Scheme near a railway track," another student said.
The kids also complained about insufficient toilets, forcing many to urinate in the open. "The school has a small toilet, which is poorly maintained. Those using it often suffer from urinary tract infections," they added. Speaking to TNIE, M Faridha Banu, chairperson of the School Management Committee, said the shortage of classrooms has also restrained the school from introducing new groups in Classes 11 and 12.
"Since the school has no kitchen, food for the students is cooked at a nearby primary school. The children have to walk all the way there to have food. The only sweeper in the school is paid just around Rs 3,000 per month. Even that payment is made once in six months. How can we expect a clean toilet and premises in this situation?" she asked.
Social activist Mohammed Abdul Khader said he repeatedly petitioned officials about the issue. Following his efforts, the Tenkasi Revenue Divisional Officer and Tahsildar visited the school in November 2024 and promised to arrange land for additional classrooms.
"However, no action ensued. The state government must expedite the process to prevent students from transferring to private schools," he said. Khader also submitted a petition to District Collector A K Kamal Kishore on Monday. Some of the classrooms were built on a 5.5-cent plot donated to the school by philanthropist Haji S Mohideen Pitchai.
When contacted, Chief Educational Officer Rejina said that the school education department was taking steps to acquire a nearby government land parcel, where the shed is currently set up, for constructing additional classrooms. "Once the payment for the land is made, it will be handed over to us. We hear that Alangulam MLA Manoj Pandian is planning to fund the purchase," she added.