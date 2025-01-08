Muthaliyarpatti govt school students forced to study under trees, left with no basic amenities

"Since the school has no kitchen, food for the students is cooked at a nearby primary school. The children have to walk all the way there to have food. The only sweeper in the school is paid just around Rs 3,000 per month. Even that payment is made once in six months. How can we expect a clean toilet and premises in this situation?" she asked.

Social activist Mohammed Abdul Khader said he repeatedly petitioned officials about the issue. Following his efforts, the Tenkasi Revenue Divisional Officer and Tahsildar visited the school in November 2024 and promised to arrange land for additional classrooms.

"However, no action ensued. The state government must expedite the process to prevent students from transferring to private schools," he said. Khader also submitted a petition to District Collector A K Kamal Kishore on Monday. Some of the classrooms were built on a 5.5-cent plot donated to the school by philanthropist Haji S Mohideen Pitchai.

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer Rejina said that the school education department was taking steps to acquire a nearby government land parcel, where the shed is currently set up, for constructing additional classrooms. "Once the payment for the land is made, it will be handed over to us. We hear that Alangulam MLA Manoj Pandian is planning to fund the purchase," she added.