CM panel to oversee SC/ST development action plan

CHENNAI: Orders have been issued to form a state-level committee headed by the chief minister and ADW minister, finance minister, forest minister, and MPs and MLAs as members to oversee the implementation of the Tamil Nadu Development Action Plan for the SC/ST Act, 2024.

An order has also been issued to form district-level committees headed by collectors to ensure the implementation of the Development Action Plan in the districts, according to a release. These committees will monitor the implementation of the Act and provide reports to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department.

In addition, the chief minister and other ministers will conduct a meeting with the high-power vigilance and monitoring committee constituted under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on January 20 at the secretariat.

The CM, finance, and human resources management minister, higher education minister, labour welfare minister, ADW minister will conduct a meeting with MPs and MLAs who are part of the state-level high-power vigilance and monitoring committee, according to another press release.