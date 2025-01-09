Four dead, 44 injured in bus-lorry collision in Chennai-Bengaluru NH

RANIPET: Four people lost their lives, and 44 others sustained injuries on Wednesday night when a Karnataka government bus collided with a tipper lorry near SIPCOT Emerald Nagar in Ranipet district, along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.
According to police sources, the deceased have been identified as N. Somasekaran (30), V. Manjunath (31), C. Sankara (32), and V. Krishnappa (65), all residents of Kolar district in Karnataka.
The accident occurred as three Karnataka government buses were returning from the Adhiparasakthi Temple in Melmaruvathur to Kolar district after completing darshan.
Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the buses attempted to overtake a tipper lorry travelling in the opposite direction. The lorry, which was carrying vegetables from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, to Chennai, collided head-on with the bus, causing it to overturn.
The impact was severe, claiming four lives on the spot. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, and police officials transported the injured passengers to Walajah Government Hospital. Doctors at the hospital confirmed the deaths of the four victims.
Out of the 44 injured, seven passengers who were in critical condition were referred to Vellore Adukamparai Government Hospital and Christian Medical College Hospital in Ranipet for advanced treatment, according to hospital sources.
On Thursday morning, Ranipet Collector Chandrakala, Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Shukla, and Tamil Nadu Minister Gandhi visited the injured patients in hospital. They instructed hospital authorities to ensure proper medical facilities and support for the victims.
Further investigations into the accident are ongoing.