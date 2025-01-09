Four dead, 44 injured in bus-lorry collision in Chennai-Bengaluru NH

RANIPET: Four people lost their lives, and 44 others sustained injuries on Wednesday night when a Karnataka government bus collided with a tipper lorry near SIPCOT Emerald Nagar in Ranipet district, along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.

According to police sources, the deceased have been identified as N. Somasekaran (30), V. Manjunath (31), C. Sankara (32), and V. Krishnappa (65), all residents of Kolar district in Karnataka.

The accident occurred as three Karnataka government buses were returning from the Adhiparasakthi Temple in Melmaruvathur to Kolar district after completing darshan.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the buses attempted to overtake a tipper lorry travelling in the opposite direction. The lorry, which was carrying vegetables from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, to Chennai, collided head-on with the bus, causing it to overturn.