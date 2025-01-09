Madras HC rules it’s not a doctor’s duty to verify victim's age, quashes POCSO case

MADURAI: Observing that a doctor does not bear the responsibility of verifying the victim’s age or ascertaining whether any offence has been committed in cases of abortion, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed a criminal case against a 70-year-old doctor at a private hospital in Tiruchy. The doctor was accused of attempting to abort the foetus of an unmarried pregnant girl and failing to report the case to the police.

Justice K Murali Shankar passed the order on a petition filed by Dr Jenbagalakshmi, seeking to quash the FIR registered against her by the Srirangam All Women Police.

The judge noted that the victim’s sister had lodged the complaint based on information received from her maternal aunt. He also pointed out that during the final hearing, the additional public prosecutor conceded that the investigation revealed the victim was an adult. The judge cited precedents set by the Supreme Court in various cases, stating that the doctor is not responsible for verifying the victim's age.