Over one lakh apply after Palani temple announces 296 permanent job vacancies

DINDIGUL: Over 1 lakh applicants applied for 296 vacancies at the Arulmigu Dhandayudapani Swamy Temple at Palani functioning under the HR&CE department in the last two weeks.

Officials mentioned that the eligibility for most jobs such as office assistant is just Class 10.

Sources said temple authorities under the HR&CE department released an order on December 3, 2024 seeking recruitment for various vacancies including Office Assistant, Ticket Salesman, and Administrative Assistant. The order was released to fill vacancies in Dhandayuthapani temple, college and other small temples under the department. The educational qualification was Class 10 or graduation. The last date for applying was declared as January 8, 2025.

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from HR&CE said, "We received over 1 lakh applications and the number will increase as the closing date is not over. This is a permanent position and eligibility for the role of office assistants is Class 10, hence a candidate might have applied for all three positions, increasing the number of applications. When we scrutinised applications, we found that only 90,000 candidates are eligible. After data entry, further scrutiny and interview, we will select the final candidates."

"In 2023, we announced 281 vacancies, and received 1.1 lakh applications. Since these are permanent positions and education qualifications are not highly technical, more people show interest, even from other districts such as Madurai, Tiruppur and Karur," he added.