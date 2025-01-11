Ilupakudi Industrial Park in Madurai likely to come up by 2026

SIVAGANGA: The proposed 775-acre Ilupakudi Industrial Park, the second industrial park in the district aiming to create employment opportunities in the locality, is expected to come up by early 2026, said sources from the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT).

At present, four industrial parks — Nilakottai in Dindigul, Manamadurai in Sivaganga, Thoothukudi in Thoothukudi and Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli — are functioning in south Tamil Nadu. For the next phase, the state government had mulled setting up new parks in 21 places including Ilupakudi in Madurai, Manakudi and Sakkarakottai in Ramanathapuram, E Velayuthapuram in Thoothukudi, E Kumaralingapuram in Virudhunagar and Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli, SIPCOT officials said.

"For the Ilupakudi Industrial Park, of the total 775 acres, around 100 acres will come under Arasanur village and the remaining will be part of Idaiyapatti near Kilathari. The district collector has allocated land for the industrial site and the file has been forwarded to the commissioner of land administration for further proceedings. The works will begin soon after the approval, and are expected to finish by early 2026. Other works such as laying of the road connecting to the industrial site from the main road, securing water connection etc., will also commence shortly, said a SIPCOT official.