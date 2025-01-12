'Stalin's arrogance not good', says Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan in sharp rebuttal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Sunday sharply reacted to the remark of Chief Minister MK Stalin that Governor RN Ravi's decision to avoid delivering his address to the State Assembly was childish.

In a tweet, the Raj Bhavan said by his remarks, the Chief Minister has asserted that insisting on due respect to the National Anthem and doing fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution is “absurd” and “childish”.

"Thanks for betraying the true intentions of the coalition of interests and ideologies to which he is a leader that does not accept and respect Bharat as a nation and Her Constitution. Such arrogance is not good," the Raj Bhavan said.

The Raj Bhavan also conveyed to the CM: "Please do not forget that Bharat is the supreme Mother and the Constitution the supreme faith for her children. They will not like or tolerate such brazen insult."