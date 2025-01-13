Free dhotis, sarees for Pongal at many ration shops in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi yet to reach beneficiaries

TIRUNELVELI/DINDIGUL: A section of ration card holders in several parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts alleged that they were not provided with the free dhotis and sarees promised for Pongal, whereas in Dindigul the PDS shops are left with just half stocks required for distribution.

While blackboards displaying messages indicating lack of stock have been put up at the ration shops in Tirunelveli's Udayarpatti and Thirugnanasambanthar Street, ration card holders urged the authorities concerned to prioritise the distribution.

"Officials should prioritise distributing dhotis and sarees to elderly and impoverished people instead of using the token system," said A Manohar, a ration card holder in Tirunelveli.

Another beneficiary claimed that she had not received clothes for the second consecutive year in Tirunelveli. "Last year, the ration shop staff promised I would get them after Pongal, but I never did," she said.

Besides, allegations are cropping up about the misuse of the clothes meant for free distribution in the previous years. A devotee, A Shanmugavel, highlighted spotting dhotis, meant for Pongal distribution, being sold at Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple some days back. It may be noted that similar incidents have been reported since 2015.

Further, a large quantity of dhotis and sarees purchased for Pongal 2024 distribution was muddied during the December 2023 floods in Tirunelveli. These clothes were found stored at the Palayamkottai Tahsildar office last month.