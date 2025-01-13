RMC forecasts heavy rainfall in three Tamil Nadu districts on January 15

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall is likely on Wednesday (January 15) at isolated places in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday. Till January 17, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal might receive light to moderate rain at a few places, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places, it said.

Chennai is likely to receive light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms and lightning, in some areas on Monday, said the RMC. With cloudy sky, the temperature may reach a maximum of 27°C and a minimum of 23-24°C. Some parts of the city received very mild showers on Sunday, it added.

Meanwhile, weather blogger Pradeep John said the upper air circulation will bring mild rain to Chennai and surrounding districts till January 16. Heavy rainfall will be limited to Manjolai belts, while coastal belts from Chennai to delta districts and Thoothukudi may receive light rain, he said, adding that a low-pressure system is expected to bring rain to the state from January 19 to 21.