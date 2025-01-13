Road widening projects at Mettupalayam to begin in two months

COIMBATORE: The State Highways Department is set to commence a major road-widening project at Mettupalayam town within the next two months. The project aims to address the escalating traffic congestion and improve connectivity to Nilgiris.

The stretch earmarked for expansion runs from Mettupalayam CTC depot to a private theme park on Ooty Main Road. According to officials, the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department in Coimbatore has completed the necessary survey work, paving the way for the construction of a 10-km four-lane highway.

Mettupalayam’s strategic location, where four major roads intersect-connecting Coimbatore, Ooty, Annur, and Sirumugai-has led to significant traffic issues. Data from the recent survey conducted in September 2024 revealed that approximately 47,500 vehicles traverse this stretch every hour, underscoring the urgent need for expansion.

In preparation for the project, encroachments along the stretch have already been removed by the highways department officials. Additionally, plans include constructing a roundabout at the busy five-cornered junction near the Mettupalayam bus stand to streamline traffic flow.

A senior official from the NH Wing of the SH Department stated, “The four-lane highway will not only ease congestion but also improve the commute for motorists and tourists heading towards Nilgiris. With the groundwork now complete, construction is expected to start in about 2 months.”

The project is expected to significantly enhance transportation efficiency, catering to both residents and the growing number of tourists visiting Nilgiris. Once completed, the widened highway will offer a smoother and safer travel experience, meeting the long-standing demand of motorists and stakeholders in the region. This initiative is part of the State Highways Department’s broader efforts to bolster infrastructure and address traffic bottlenecks in key locations across Tamil Nadu.