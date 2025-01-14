Cuddalore Collector releases credit potential assessment for 2025-26, aims for Rs 21,069.89 crore credit growth

CUDDALORE: Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar released the credit potential assessment document for the financial year 2025-26 at a meeting held at the collectorate conference hall.

Speaking at the event, the collector stated, “The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated the district’s credit potential for 2025-26 at Rs 21,069.89 crore. This represents an 11% increase compared to the Annual Credit Plan for the current year.”

The credit plan document, prepared in consultation with government departments, banks, and other stakeholders, allocates Rs 16,176.12 crore (77%) for agriculture, Rs 2,622.20 crore (12.4%) for the MSME sector, and Rs 2,271.56 crore (10.8%) for other key sectors. The collector emphasised, “Banks have been urged to ensure prompt approval of loans under various government assistance schemes, particularly for medium and long-term agricultural loans. Priority should also be given to farm mechanisation, micro-irrigation systems, and livestock development.”

The document was developed after analysing data from government schemes and incorporating inputs from officials and institutions at the state and national levels. Banks were requested to prepare branch-level credit plans and use the document to achieve their targets effectively.

The meeting was attended by Indian Bank Regional Manager N Gauri Sankar Rao, RBI Assistant Chief Manager R Sridar, NABARD Assistant Chief Manager RV Siddarthan, and other officials.