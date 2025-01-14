Ensure road safety, devotees walking to Palani urge police

TIRUPPUR: Devotees undertaking padayatra to the Dhandayuthapaniswamy temple in Palani for Thaipoosam festival have appealed to police to ensure safety on the highways en route. Hundreds of people from Tiruppur, Nilgiris and Erode districts have already started on a padayatra along the state and national highways to reach the temple.

RKKM Sabapathy, President of Vijayapuram Vattam Kavadi Kuzhu in Tiruppur, said, “Our group undertakes padayatra every year to Palani. This year will be our 97th Padayatra. Usually, there will be around 400 people in our group. I have been the president of this group for the past 48 years. Last year, some devotees were injured in a road accident. Devotees mostly travel along state and national highways. They continue to walk at night and in the early hours of the morning. In the current traffic scenario, devotees are likely to be victims of accidents,” he added.

Further, he said, “This year’s padayatra season began at the end of December. Currently, in our region, a large number of devotees from the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur districts are undertaking a padayatra towards Palani. This will gradually increase. Thaipusam festival falls on February 11. Only after that will the number of devotees reduce. It will start for Panguni Uthiram again. Police department should ensure that devotees do not get caught in road accidents. They should conduct regular patrols and raise awareness about the walkers among motorists. Reflective stickers should be provided to devotees,” he added.

G Logesh, a devotee from Gandhipuram padayatra group of Avinashi, said, “Temporary accommodation should also be provided for devotees going on padayatra.”

Yadav Girish, Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur district, said, “We are providing reflective stickers to devotees. Appropriate steps will be taken after consultation with the respective DSPs regarding precautionary measures.”