Farmers set up 'saree fences' to keep animals at bay in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Frustrated over several failed attempts to chase away wild animals, farmers of Palani and Oddanchatram have started using sarees as fences. The action comes in line with the advice offered by elderly farmers, who observed that the wild animals, especially wild boars and peacocks, tend to stay away from sarees with colourful patterns.

According to sources, farmers cultivating maize, sugarcane, fruit and pulses, among others had erected barbed wire fences and solar fences in a bid to prevent wild boars from entering the farmlands. However, those were ineffective as wild boars, peacocks entered the garden and damaged crops regularly. Hence, they devised the new method of 'saree fence' to avoid wild boar and peacock menace.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu farmers protection association (Dindigul) Coordinator K Vadivel said, "We are severely upset due to the recurring crop damages caused by large wild animals and birds including peacocks. So, a few farmers decided to set up sarees as fences for chasing the animals away. They use 18-20 sarees to create such fences. Since, this was effective against peacock, wild boars, many farmers in the region such as Neikkarapatti, Karadikkootam, Akkamanayakaputhur, Gombaipatti, Chattparai in Palani and foothills near Oddanchatram such as Kallimandayam, Thumbichipalayam have adopted the method."

An official from the forest department (Dindigul Division) said, "Peacocks and small animals such as rabbits are mostly afraid of humans, and hence they avoid the areas and items which are associated with humans. Since the sarees are colourful and worn by women, they fear that humans could be present in the surroundings. So, these birds avoid the farmlands completely. However, these are not effective against big wild boars, which are strong and aggressive."