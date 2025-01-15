ED attaches properties worth Rs 100 crore in MLA Vaithilingam’s money

CHENNAI: The Chennai Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 100.92 crore belonging to Orathanad MLA R. Vaithilingam.

Vaithilingam served as Tamil Nadu's Minister for Housing and Urban Development in the AIADMK regime from 2011 to 2016.

The attachment, made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2022, was carried out on 9 January. The properties are registered in the name of M/s Muthammal Estates Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Vaithilingam’s family, according to an official release issued on Wednesday.

The central agency’s investigation stemmed from an FIR lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Chennai. The FIR was registered under Section 120B of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.