‘Bullet’ turns meek, warms up to mahouts, may be free soon

COIMBATORE: The wild elephant Cherambadi Tusker (CT16), which was captured at Ayyankolly in the Pandalur forest range at Gudalur forest division and relocated to Varagaliyar in the Uanthy forest range, has turned less aggressive after completing two weeks in the krall (a wooden enclosure), said forest department officials.

The jumbo, nicknamed ‘Bullet’ by the locals in Cherambadi and Pandalur, used to cause damage to human habitations, and raid crops in these areas. It was recently tranquilised and relocated over 200 kilometres from Cherambadi to Varagaliyar—a tribal settlement—as per locals’ demand. The officials are planning to release it inside the reserve forest soon. They added that it has begun warming up to the mahouts who feed it fodder from the forest.

According to sources, during the initial two days, the tusker was tired as it was tranquilised. But soon enough, it perked up and consumed food and water round the clock and slept well for several hours. However, officials added that they still treat it as a wild elephant. The kumki elephants stationed near the krall to subdue CT16 were withdrawn after a few days, officials further said.

“Before the animal was captured, it used to consume rice and raid crops like banana and coconut plantations near Cherambadi and Pandalur. Hence, one of our aims was to accustom the tusker to the fodder available in the forest. Subsequently, its food habits have changed completely as observed during its soft release in the last fifteen days. We will decide when to release him to the forest based on a recommendation from the veterinarians who will check his health. As per the chief wildlife warden, the animal is still in soft release and healthy,” the official said.