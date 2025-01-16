CM Stalin presents annual awards to ex-TNCC president, nine others

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday presented 10 state government awards to recipients, including former TNCC president KV Thangkabalu and VCK general secretary D Ravikumar, at a function at the secretariat.

The CM presented the Thanthai Periyar Award to Viduthalai Rajendran and the Annal Ambedkar Award to D Ravikumar. Both of them received a gold medal, Rs.5 lakh, and a citation. The CM also presented Muthamizharignar Kalaignar Award to Muthu Vavaasi. The writer received a gold medal, `10 lakh, and a citation.

Other scholars who received the awards from the CM are: Poet M Padikkaramu (Thiruvalluvar Award); L Ganesan (Arignar Anna Award); former TNCC president KV Thangkabalu (Kamarajar Award); Poet Kabilan (Mahakavi Bharathiyar Award); Poet Pon Selvaganapathy (Paavendar Bharathidasan Award); GR Ravindranath (Tamil Thendral Thiru.Vi.Ka Award); and VM Pothiyaverpan (KAP Viswanatham Award). They received a gold medal, Rs 2 lakh, and a citation each.

Meanwhile, the CM hiked the daily honorarium for folk artists participating in the Chennai Sangamam Namma Ooru Thiruvizha to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,000 per day. In all, around 1,500 folk artists in 75 groups are performing 50 artforms.

An official release said the state government is bearing the expenses for their transport and boarding and lodging, and has also given each one of them two sets of dresses. On Wednesday, the Namma Ooru Thiruvizha was held in 18 places across Chennai.