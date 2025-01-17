Walking tracks to be laid after clearing roadside encroachments in Tiruchy city

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy corporation is planning to conduct multiple encroachment clearance drives this year and construct walking tracks on the reclaimed spaces. The objective is to create more pedestrian space and to reduce roadside encroachments, officials said.

Although councillors had requested the civic body to consider setting up open gyms on reclaimed lands, the corporation has decided to build walking tracks there instead. “We have over 300 parks in the city, and we are struggling to conduct its maintenance. We won’t build any more parks,” a senior official said.

“We may not be able to build walking tracks at every vacant space. If there is a small vacant space, we would protect it by fencing. The walking tracks would be laid beside roads where we have sufficient space and length. We are considering the move as tracks are easy to maintain,” a corporation engineer added.

Welcoming the move, S Dhamordharan, a resident of Thillai Nagar, pointed out that steps must also be taken to rid pedestrian paths at Puthur, Woraiyur, and other areas of encroachments. In response, a corporation engineer said, “Our plan will include steps to remove encroachments on existing footpaths as well. We would also remove vehicles abandoned on vacant spaces beside roads.”