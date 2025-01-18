Coimbatore hacker arrested for defrauding lecturer of Rs 12 lakh under pretext of removing morphed photo

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district cybercrime police have arrested a 31-year-old hacker for allegedly defrauding a lecturer of Rs 12 lakh under the pretext of removing her morphed photograph from a loan app. The accused, identified as S Aravind (31) of Krishnapuram near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, holds a diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE).

According to the police, the 33-year-old victim, a lecturer at a private college in Coimbatore, had taken out a loan of Rs 30,000 through a loan app in 2023. However, she was later harassed with demands for exorbitant interest payments. When she refused, she was threatened with the release of her morphed photographs online.