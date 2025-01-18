Consider citizenship application of 'Indian-origin Tamil' woman within three months: Madras HC

"However, when we returned to our mother land, we were again tagged as Sri Lankans and housed in a refugee camp. We are Indian-origin Tamils who do not have either Indian or Sri Lankan citizenship. We are stateless people," she said. Despite running from pillar to post for the conferment of Indian citizenship, we still remain in the camp as stateless persons for the past 40 years, Mathine added.



She further requested the court to direct the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to consider her citizenship application dated October 6, 2022. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who heard the petition, directed the union ministry to consider Mathine's application and take a decision within three months.