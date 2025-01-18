Two years on, free Wi-Fi project a non-starter in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The plan to provide free Wi-Fi spots in busy public places in the city is yet to see the light of the day even though the Tiruchy corporation considered a few locations in August 2023. The corporation move was in response to the 2023-24 state government budget proposal to provide free Wi-Fi spots in cities like Tiruchy.
With it almost time for the state government to make preparations for the 2025-26 budget, city residents invite the attention of the civic top brass to this unfulfilled budget item. "They don't have to offer Wi-Fi in all places. Why can't they provide it in at least three locations like the Central bus stand, Chathiram bus stand and the upcoming food street?
The free Wi-Fi in the seating space of the upcoming food street in Anna Nagar would benefit patrons. Now, even some salons provide free Wi-Fi. So what is stopping the Tiruchy corporation from doing it?" asked M Arunkumar, a resident of Thennur.
Although Anna Nagar Science Park as well as the Central and Chathiram bus stands have smart poles that once claimed to provide emergency assistance including free Wi-Fi they are yet to start functioning. "The corporation used to make many smart project claims but it only created more parks.
The smart poles erected in the city were supposed to provide free Wi-Fi but an internet search on them shows the Smart City website link and claim of the corporation that these poles will provide Wi-Fi hotspots. But they are yet to provide it through though these poles were installed in 2023.
There was no sincere effort from the side of the Tiruchy corporation to provide free Wi-Fi spots. The move would have been helpful for many residents," said A Nandhini, a college teacher and resident of Bharathi Nagar. When enquired, a senior corporation official said, "I will inquire about the status of the project and why it was not implemented. After that we will take the matter for the consideration of the council."