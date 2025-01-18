Two years on, free Wi-Fi project a non-starter in Tiruchy

The free Wi-Fi in the seating space of the upcoming food street in Anna Nagar would benefit patrons. Now, even some salons provide free Wi-Fi. So what is stopping the Tiruchy corporation from doing it?" asked M Arunkumar, a resident of Thennur.

Although Anna Nagar Science Park as well as the Central and Chathiram bus stands have smart poles that once claimed to provide emergency assistance including free Wi-Fi they are yet to start functioning. "The corporation used to make many smart project claims but it only created more parks.

The smart poles erected in the city were supposed to provide free Wi-Fi but an internet search on them shows the Smart City website link and claim of the corporation that these poles will provide Wi-Fi hotspots. But they are yet to provide it through though these poles were installed in 2023.

There was no sincere effort from the side of the Tiruchy corporation to provide free Wi-Fi spots. The move would have been helpful for many residents," said A Nandhini, a college teacher and resident of Bharathi Nagar. When enquired, a senior corporation official said, "I will inquire about the status of the project and why it was not implemented. After that we will take the matter for the consideration of the council."