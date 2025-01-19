AIADMK can’t be destroyed or divided by anyone: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK is a party which was established by a vibrant and divine force; it cannot be destroyed, obstructed or divided by anyone, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday. He was speaking at a public meeting organised to celebrate the 108th birth anniversary of party founder MG Ramachandran.

Highlighting the significance of the AIADMK, a party which was ‘nurtured by visionary leaders’ like MGR and J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami said, “Many try to weaken or destroy this party through various means, but their efforts will fail.”

He expressed optimism that the AIADMK will overcome all the current challenges and return to power in 2026. “There are just 13 new moons (Amavasaya) left before we form government again,” Palaniswami said.

Criticising the DMK government, he asked, “What has Stalin achieved in the past four years? His only ‘accomplishment’ is appointing his son as deputy chief minister,. This government is a ‘committee government.’ For everything, they form a committee. So far, they have formed about 50 committees, but no one knows the outcome or benefits of these panels.”

Recalling the steps taken by the his government, Palaniswami said “Despite financial crisis, we gave Rs 1,000 to every ration cardholder and distributed essential commodities.”

When AIADMK assumed power in 2011, Tamil Nadu’s gross enrolment ratio in higher education was 32%. “Through Amma’s consistent efforts, it rose to 54%,” Palaniswami said.