Traffic diversions in place in Chennai to tackle vehicles returning after Pongal
CHENNAI: In anticipation of a huge flow of traffic from southern districts to Chennai after Pongal holidays, Tambaram police commissionerate announced diversion of vehicles from 2 pm on Saturday.
Heavy vehicles coming to Chennai will be diverted at Paranur junction near Chengalpattu and asked to proceed towards their destination via Sriperumbudur. Heavy vehicles going through Thiruporur will be diverted via Dr Ambedkar statue to proceed via Chengalpattu.
Heavy vehicles will be prohibited on East Coast Road, Old Mahabalipuram Road and Vandalur -Kelambakkam road from 2 pm on Saturday to 2 pm on Monday. One-way traffic may be implemented on the Pallavaram new bridge towards Chennai from 2 pm on Saturday till 2 pm on Monday.
Omni buses will be diverted via Outer Ring Road towards Poonamallee and Maduravoyal to facilitate travel on GST Road. Other vehicles may also be diverted on ORR at Mudichur Road towards Tambaram to ensure optimal traffic flow, police said in an statement. People have been advised to use the special trains announced by Southern Railway.