Traffic diversions in place in Chennai to tackle vehicles returning after Pongal

CHENNAI: In anticipation of a huge flow of traffic from southern districts to Chennai after Pongal holidays, Tambaram police commissionerate announced diversion of vehicles from 2 pm on Saturday.

Heavy vehicles coming to Chennai will be diverted at Paranur junction near Chengalpattu and asked to proceed towards their destination via Sriperumbudur. Heavy vehicles going through Thiruporur will be diverted via Dr Ambedkar statue to proceed via Chengalpattu.