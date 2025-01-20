Nellai, Tenkasi receive heavy rainfall, bathing in Manimuthar waterfalls banned

TIRUNELVELI: Different parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts received heavy rainfall on Saturday night and Sunday. Oothu and Naalumukku in the Manjolai hills recorded 15.1 cm and 13.7 cm of rainfall respectively.



Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve administration banned tourists from bathing in the Manimuthar waterfalls and Thalaiyanai. Similarly, Tenkasi district administration restricted tourists from bathing in the Courtallam waterfalls due to strong inflow of water triggered by heavy rain in the Western Ghats catchment areas.



Apart from Oothu and Naalumukku, Kakkachi (12 cm), Manjolai (10.6 cm), Karuppanathi (3.6cm), Ayikudi (3.1cm) and Servalar (1.8 cm received significant rainfall, as per the morning rainfall report issued by the disaster management department.



The inflow to Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams increased. The incessant rain disrupted normal life in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Alangulam, Ambasamudram, and Sankarankovil among other areas in the districts. People, including those returning to Chennai after Pongal celebrations, faced difficulties as they had to brave the rain to catch buses and trains.